Chandigarh: Court allows lie-detector test of male domestic help

A local court allowed the police to conduct a lie-detector test on the domestic help of a Delhi-based businessman, Amrit Singh Thapar, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Sector 10 residence in Chandigarh on August 2.

The permission was granted by the court of JMIC Nazmeen Singh, following which the police booked a date in December to conduct the lie-detector test on the domestic help, Luvkush (22), at Haryana Forensic Science Laboratory in Karnal’s Madhuban.

The elder son of the deceased buisnessman and resident of Sector 10, Devinder Singh Thapar also filed a fresh complaint to the UT DGP, alleging that his father was murdered and the domestic servant, Luvkush, had at one instance recorded his statement to the police, confessing that he and two others had murdered Amrit Singh Thapar on August 1.

Amrit Singh Thapar was involved in the business of manufacturing spare parts. He was found dead at his residence, hanging in a bathroom. Following his death, the domestic servant had gone missing and was later found at the factory of Devinder Singh Thapar in Mohali.

DSP Charanjeet Singh of Chandigarh police, said, “Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC are still going on in the connection with the death of buisnessman Amrit Singh Thapar.”

Police sources said that the son of late businessman has also demanded narco-analysis tests of Luvkush and all the family members, who were present in the house on the night his father died.

The autopsy of the deceased’s body, done at GMSH-16 and PGI, had suggested asphyxia due to hanging as the reason of his death. The autopsies were conducted by two separate special panel of doctors and a DDR was lodged at Sector 3 PS. Officiating SSP (UT), Vinit Kumar said, “We are following the legal procedures in the investigation under the Section 174 of the CrPC. At this stage, we can not reveal much details.”

