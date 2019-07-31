Chandigarh court acquits woman of charges under NDPS Act

THE CHANDIGARH Sessions Court, on Tuesday, acquitted a woman of charges under Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, while observing that she deserves to be acquitted on the sole ground that she was searched by a male Sub-Inspector, which is a violation of the law, adding, that none of the requirements of law were fulfilled in the investigation.

“Section 50(4) of the NDPS Act provides that ‘No female shall be searched by anyone excepting a female’. In view of the said provision of law, the police party was duty bound to get the search of the accused conducted from a lady member of the police police party, which included Rajwinder Kaur. Surprisingly, search of the accused was conducted by PW-5 SI Balbir Singh, which goes to vitiate the very case of the prosecution. Thus, accused deserves to be acquitted on the said sole ground,” said Special Judge ADJ Sanjiv Joshi in the verdict.

The Sector 38A resident, Sangeeta, was arrested by the police in December for allegedly carrying a polythene carry bag containing 600 grams of ganja, 5 injections of Pheniramine Maleate (10 ml each) and 5 injections of Buprenorphine (2 ml each). An FIR in the matter was registered by police party of Sector 39 police station. The arresting party comprised of Sub-Inspector Naveen Kumar, Head Constable Jaspal, Constable Sanjay and Lady Constable Rajwinder Kaur. ASI Balbir Singh was the second IO in the case. Sangeeta was represented by Advocate Gagan Aggarwal.

The court added that though SI Naveen Kumar and HC Jaspal Singh claimed that the personal search was conducted by Lady Constable Rajwinder Kumar, the same cannot be believed “in view of the categorical statement made by PW-5 SI Balbir Singh, wherein, he stated unambiguously that accused was not only arrested by him but he also conducted her personal search”.

It also noted that Constable Rajwinder Kaur was never examined during the trial in fact, the Public Prosecutor gave up the witness as “being unnecessary” even though it was claimed that she conducted the search of accused. Ruling that Pheniramine Maleate is not included in the list of narcotics, drugs or psychotropic substance, the court said its possession cannot amount to contravention in NDPS Act. It further said that no endeavour was made by police to send all five injections of Buprenorphine to the CFSL, adding, “Thus, no opinion can be given regarding the contents or sale of remaining injections, which were not sent to the CFSL for chemical examination”.

The police only sent three parcels containing 50 grams of Ganja, one injection of Buprenorphine and one injection of Pheniramnine Maleate for chemical examination.

The court further added in the verdict that the prosecution witnesses did not utter even a single word regarding the sample seal being prepared or attested by Judicial Magistrate Ist Class, Chandigarh, when case property and the accused were produced before him for certification of inventory.

“It was incumbent on the prosecution to the prove that any sample seal was prepared by JMIC and the same was deposited with the MMHC… This fact also goes to create dent in the version of prosecution case, benefit of which should go the accuse”,” court said in its judgment.

Observing that cases under the NDPS Act carry stringent punishment, the court said the investigation in such a case has to be of highest order, fair and impartial, one that is not tainted and defective. “Prosecution has dismally failed to bring home the guilt of the accused beyond all reasonable doubts. Hence, giving her benefit of doubt, she is acquitted of the charges.”