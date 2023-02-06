Chandigarh court acquits seven in four-year-old murder case

The District Court of Chandigarh on Monday acquitted seven persons from charges of murdering a man in 2018.

The seven men — Anuj Khan, Anit, Sumit, Vicky, Deepak Thapa, Pardeep and Pritam — were all acquitted under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC by the court of Jaibir Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge.

As per the prosecution, a case in this instance was registered on the statement of Vijay Kumar. Vijay had told the police that the incident took place on July 6, 2018, when he and his friend Rishu were travelling on a motorcycle and was intercepted by a black coloured car near Khuda Lahora village by Anuj Khan, Vicky and Deepak.

As per complainant, after being stopped a second white coloured car appeared at the spot that was being driven by Pardeep, and had Anit and Sumit as passengers. The trio came out of teh second car and forcibly pushed Rishu and him inside the car and drove them to a room situated at Nayagaon. Later, accused Pritam also reached in the room and together the men attacked Rishu with a baseball stick, making him fall unconscious.

Vijay told the police that he was also beaten up and fell unconscious. After he regained consciousness, he found that the men had left. Vijay further told the police that Rishu and he somehow managed to reach a hospital from there where Rishu died during the course of treatment on July 11, 2018. A FIR for murder was registered against the accused men.

During the trial, the defense counsel argued that the accused have been falsely implicated.

The Court of Jaibir Singh, after hearing the arguments and facts of the case, acquitted the accused from the charges. A detailed judgement in the matter was yet to be released by the court.