‘Reprimand by a parent can’t be termed as cruelty’: Chandigarh court acquits father of charges of beating son

Five years after a man was booked under Juvenile Justice Act on the complaint of his son for allegedly beating him, the Chandigarh District Court has acquitted him. It observed, “Reprimand and admonition by a parent can’t be termed as cruelty under Section 75 of JJ Act…No prudent and caring father would like to see his child going astray.”

T P S Randhawa, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), said, “From the factual matrix of the case and from the evidence on record, this court has no hesitation in saying that since the minor child was poor in studies and he used to skip the school for weeks together, no father would tolerate such behaviour and some reprimand is natural in such situation. But such reprimand and admonition by a parent can’t be termed as cruelty under section 75 of JJ Act.”

The Court added, “In fact, it is the duty of the father to show the right path to his child. Moreover, there is no medical evidence on record regarding the alleged beatings given by the accused to the child. The entire prosecution case falls flat because even the mother of the child has not supported the prosecution allegations. Hence, the prosecution has failed to prove its case due to lack of evidence.”

An FIR was registered on the complaint of the boy’s father regarding his missing son, who he said had gone to school on August 13, 2018, but did not return home. He tried to trace his son but in vain. The boy, 14, returned home on June 18, 2019. Thereafter, his statement was recorded in the court in which the boy said he had left the house at his own will because his father used to beat him up and he was not being looked after by him. The boy also asked for legal action to be initiated against his father.

The boy was then handed over to his mother on August 9, 2019. A case was registered under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and the father was arrested during the investigation.

The boy said in the court he had left home and had gone to Amritsar on his own due to constant beatings and foul language his father used against him and his mother. He said his father did not care for him and did not provide him with books, copies and other things he needed. Even after he came back, the boy said his father did not stop beating him and his mother.

During the trial, the boy’s mother said her son never disclosed any maltreatment by her husband and she was declared hostile.

The Court after hearing the matter acquitted the father. “Point for determination stands decided against the prosecution and accused stands acquitted,” said the Court.