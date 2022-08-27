scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Chandigarh court acquits 20 booked for 2010 assault on Hurriyat leaders

As per police records, the incident took palce on November 25, 2010, when Hurriyat Conference leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Bilal Lone were allegedly manhandled by a group of activists.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (File Photo)

A Chandigarh court on Friday acquitted 20 people, including former BJP councillors, who had been booked for allegedly manhandling two Hurriyat Conference leaders — including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq — more than a decade ago.

A detailed order in the case had not been released by the court at the time of filing this report.

The court of Jaspreet Singh Minhas, JMIC (Judicial Magistrate First Class) acquitted the accused — former Chandigarh Mayor Asha Jaiswal, former councillor Rajinder Kaur, Sunita Dhawan, Usha Sharma, Meena Sharma, Sanjay Kaul, Sanjeev Rana, Hemant Galav, Amit Rana, Chandan Sandhu, Satyavan Shera, Vijay Bharadwaj, Arvind Rana, Sunil Kansal, Sanjeev Verma, Parvesh Sharma, Dinesh Chauhan, Shumanshu Sharma, Dev Shri, and Satinder Singh — in the case. Two accused, Kuldeep Kaul and Santosh Sharma, died during the course of the trial.

As per police records, the incident took palce on November 25, 2010, when Hurriyat Conference leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Bilal Lone were allegedly manhandled by a group of activists who stormed into a seminar being conducted at Kisan Bhawan at Sector 35, Chandigarh. Mirwaiz was in Chandigarh to address a seminar on Pakistan-India relations and Kashmir.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...Premium
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...

According to reports, the incident took place when Mirwaiz started addressing a seminar on Kashmir and Indo-Pak relations. Following the incident, chaos engulfed the hall for close to 30 minutes, with protesters shouting slogans against Mirwaiz, the Hurriyat Conference and Pakistan. The police report also mentions about stones being pelted and flower pots being hurled at the leaders.

The Chandigarh Police had later rushed in additional forces to control the situationwith nearly 22 activists, including some women, being arrested from the spot and an FIR being registered at Police Station Sector 36, Chandigarh, under sections 147, 149 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of Public Property Damage Act. The complaint in the case was filed by  Kheta Singh, organiser of the event.

In 2017, the accused had moved discharge application in the case submitting that the FIR against them was out of political vendetta, and nothing alleged in the complaint had actually happened.

Advertisement

The accused claimed that they had simply raised slogans in support of their motherland. The JMIC Court of Hirdejit Singh, on July 29, 2017, after hearing arguments had dismissed the discharge application of the accused, and ordered for framing of charges. The chargeseheet against the accused was then filed. Chandigarh Police, however, later moved an application in the trial court for withdrawing the case against the accused. The court of JMIC Saloni

Gupta, however, dismissed the application of Chandigarh Police for withdrawing the case, and ordered for framing of charges.

The Chandigarh Police in October 2018, filed a criminal revision against the order of the trial court, which dismissed its application for withdrawing the case against the accused.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

In August 2020, the Additional District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh dismissed the criminal revision plea of Chandigarh Police seeking withdrawal of prosecution against the accused.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 02:48:55 am
Next Story

Brazil national hiding cocaine in stomach held at Kolkata airport

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

Premium
8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement