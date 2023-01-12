scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Couple sentenced to 5 yrs in jail for killing infant

It was alleged in the complaint that there was a scuffle between the husband and wife, after which the mother picked up and threw the child on the floor, instantly killing her.

The couple later brought the child to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. (Express Photo)

The Additional District and Sessions Court of Chandigarh Wednesday sentenced a Chandigarh-based couple to five years imprisonment each for killing their girl child in 2018.

The Court of Jaibir Singh, ADJ, held Pooja, 22, and her husband Vishal, 23, guilty under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC. The Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000, on each of the convicts.

More from Chandigarh

The complainant, who is also a member of the children welfare helpline, then went and made some inquiries in the neighbourhood, following which she came to know that the infant died after hitting her head against the floor.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 01:39 IST
