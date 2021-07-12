Chandigarh: Couple held with 2 country-made weapons and 10 live cartridges

Police said that during the course of interrogation, the couple revealed that they procured country-made pistols from MP and UP. A case was filed at Sector 36 police station.

A couple was arrested along with two country-made weapons and 10 live cartridges from a naka near Sector 36/42 dividing road Saturday night. The couple was travelling in Accent car, which was seized. Police said that the couple has links with interstate gangsters and they used to supply the weapons to criminals. The couple was identified as Rahul, 24, and Heena, 24, residents of Sector 25.

Police said the initial interrogation of the couple revealed that the two had procured the weapons along with the cartridges from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The couple was remanded in five-day police custody for ascertaining the names of their suppliers and other associates. The couple has been residing in Sector 25 for a long time. Operation cell Inspector Amanjot Singh said, “A police team received secret information that husband and wife, Heena and Rahul alias Shabu, are present in the city and going to supply illegal weapons to the persons involved in criminal activities and who have relations with gangsters. On this information, ASI Surjit Singh along with police party laid a naka near market turn Attawa, 36/42 diving road.”

Police sources said that in the meantime, a silver colour Accent car was seen coming towards the naka point. After proper checking, one country-made pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from the car driver. On the checking of woman, who was sitting in the left seat, one country-made pistol .32 bore along with five live cartridges were recovered from her handbag.

Police said that during the course of interrogation, the couple revealed that they procured country-made pistols from MP and UP. A case was filed at Sector 36 police station.