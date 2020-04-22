Chandigarh: Couple from Sector 30 test positive, both on oxygen support at ICU

Apart from the two, the rest of the 11 COVID-19 patients from the UT admitted to PGIMER have milder symptoms or are completely asymptomatic and are currently in the general ward of the isolation unit. (Representational) Apart from the two, the rest of the 11 COVID-19 patients from the UT admitted to PGIMER have milder symptoms or are completely asymptomatic and are currently in the general ward of the isolation unit. (Representational)

The 52-year-old woman from Sector 30 who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday evening and her 56-year-old husband who was detected with the disease on Saturday, are both admitted to the ICU of the PGIMER’s dedicated COVID-19 isolation ward. Both are currently on oxygen support, the husband through a ventilation mask and the wife through nasal prongs. Furthermore, both have a history of diabetes. Apart from the two, the rest of the 11 COVID-19 patients from the UT admitted to PGIMER have milder symptoms or are completely asymptomatic and are currently in the general ward of the isolation unit.

“My wife and I are in the ICU. She is worse off than I am as of now. She has been a diabetic patient for a long time and so have I. She developed a fever a few days prior to her hospitalisation and had a lot of trouble breathing. The diagnosis was a shock for all of us because she is a housewife and she is mostly confined to the home,” says the woman’s husband who was diagnosed with the disease along with their son and their one-year-old granddaughter. The 56-year-old was in the general ward until Monday night, after which he complained of respiratory distress and was shifted to ICU where his wife was already admitted. The couple’s son and granddaughter have mild flu-like symptoms and are in the general ward.

Diabetes patients susceptible to Covid-19

It is now globally acknowledged that COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases have chances of a more severe infection and manifestation of symptoms upon contracting the disease. Anecdotal evidence and studies have also suggested that most patients who died due to the disease had these co-morbidities.

“There have been many studies showing the link between COVID mortalities and a history of diabetes. Some studies also showcased that most people who need intensive care after contracting the virus also had diabetes or were hypertensive,” says an endocrinologist from the city. “This is because poor glycemic control can hamper one’s immune response. This causes an increase in the viral load, and effectively this often translates into extreme respiratory distress,” the doctor adds.

Dr Yashpaul Sharma, head of the department of cardiology at PGIMER, also stated that patients with co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and cancer have a high risk of mortality upon contracting the disease as compared to patients who do not have such underlying diseases. Citing a review which was published in the International Journal of Infectious Disease, the doctor stated that the mortality rate in COVID-19 patients with diabetes is 9.2 per cent, much higher than the average mortality rate in COVID-19 patients across the globe.

Treatment for patients in ICU

Currently, only the couple from Sector 30 are admitted to the ICU at PGIMER. Previously, another patient with a history of diabetes and hypertension, the 40-year-old PU professor, was admitted to the ICU with respiratory distress and was on oxygen support. He has since recovered and shifted to the general ward, but medical staff from the ward claim that the treatment procedure remains the same for most of these patients admitted to the ICU.

Along with symptomatic treatment for the respiratory illness in the couple, they are also delivered regular insulin shots, as were administered to the PU professor when he was admitted to the ICU as well.

“The sugar levels in diabetic patients allow for the viral load to increase. That is why they have breathing issues. We can’t let their insulin levels drop, because it will also adversely affect their immunity to the virus,” says a nurse posted at the ICU for COVID-19 patients at PGIMER. Apart from symptomatic treatment and oxygen support, these patients are also administered hydroxychloroquine tablets, which are potentially prophylactic for coronavirus, almost every day.

“It depends on the severity of the symptoms. Those with less severe symptoms might be given a smaller dosage, but almost all patients are given a tablet every day here at PGIMER. The health staff also take it every week,” says the nurse. Since the medicine is known to have adverse effects on heart patients, an ECG test is carried out on patients and medical staff before administering the drug to them.

