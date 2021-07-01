Chandigarh: Couple escape after hitting a woman’s head during argument over monetary dispute

Police said the incident happened due to a monetary dispute. Police found an air pistol from the spot.

A couple escaped after hitting a woman on her head with the butt of a pistol in Sector 42 Wednesday. The couple was identified as Vinit Narayan and Kajal. Police suspect that the identity of the couple can be fictitious.

The injured woman was identified as Reeta Devi, 40. She was admitted to GMSH-16. Her condition was stated to be stable.

The victim and the couple are tenants in a triple-storey building. The couple reside on the top floor and the woman and her family stays on the ground floor. Husband of the injured woman deals in the business of scrap.

Police said the incident happened due to a monetary dispute. Police found an air pistol from the spot. The accused couple has been staying on rent for the last two months. They are from Muzaffarnagar in UP. Police said though a neighbour of the injured woman informed the PCR that a bullet was fired, spot inspection suggested no bullet was fired and an air pistol was used. The assailants hit the woman’s head with the heavy butt of the air pistol when she refused to give them money. Sources said Kajal, was familiar with Reeta and the two used to visit each other’s houses.

The Sector 36 SHO, Inspector Maninder Singh, said, “We seized a pistol from the spot. Apparently, it looks like an air pistol. A ballistic expert will examine it. Vinit and Kajal had married a few months back. It was a love marriage. Vinit Narayan is working in the field of web designing. We have registered a case under the charges of assault, rioting and the provisions of the Arms Act.”