Chandigarh councillors fume as tourism dept goes ahead with Rose Festival

WHILE THE Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had announced that all cultural events have been cancelled at the Rose Festival after the Pulwama attack, the UT Tourism department’s move to invite Punjabi and Bollywood singers for the event has invited the ire of councillors.

Rebel councillor Satish Kainth has written to UT Adviser Manoj Parida to cancel the events as the nation is “in mourning” post the Pulwama attack.

"With due respect I want to bring to your kind notice that the Chandigarh administration is organising cultural nights for Rose Festival by inviting singers like Mika, Shruti Pathak and Babbu Maan from February 22 to 24. MC cancelled all cultural songs activities in view of Pulwama attack and decided to donate 25 lakh to the families of the martyred from saving expenditure occurring in Rose Festival," he said.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said, “Does it look good that the nation is mourning…our jawans have been martyred and here in Chandigarh, dhols and DJ music is being played. Infact, lakhs which the administration must be paying to these singers could have been donated to the martyred families.”

Director Tourism Jitender Yadav did not respond to calls and messages sent by Newsline. Manish, from the office of singer Babbu Maan, said that they too had mailed the administration to know whether the event was happening or not.

A senior officer of the Municipal Corporation said, “The MC had cancelled all events. It is the tourism department that is getting it done at the Leisure Valley so we can’t say anything.” MP Kirron Kher will be inaugurating the Rose Fest on Friday, which has been dedicated to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack.