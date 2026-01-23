Chandigarh councillor’s kin booked for drawing salary using ‘fake attendance’ gets bail

A case was registered against Sharma at the Sohana police station, Mohali, after allegations surfaced that she had marked false attendance and received salary unlawfully. (Photo generated using AI)

Komal Sharma, sister-in-law of Chandigarh Ward No. 4 councillor Suman Sharma who recently switched from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the BJP has been granted bail by a Mohali court in a case related to allegedly drawing salary through fake attendance.

A case was registered against Sharma at the Sohana police station, Mohali, after allegations surfaced that she had marked false attendance and received salary unlawfully. She was subsequently arrested by the Sohana police. However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the Mohali court granted her bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000.

According to available information, Sharma was deployed as a clerk on an outsourcing basis with the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board. She was accused of fraudulently claiming salary by putting up fake attendance while working as a clerk.