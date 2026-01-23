Chandigarh councillor’s kin booked for drawing salary using ‘fake attendance’ gets bail

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Komal Sharma, sister-in-law of Chandigarh Ward No. 4 councillor Suman Sharma who recently switched from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the BJP has been granted bail by a Mohali court in a case related to allegedly drawing salary through fake attendance.
A case was registered against Sharma at the Sohana police station, Mohali, after allegations surfaced that she had marked false attendance and received salary unlawfully. She was subsequently arrested by the Sohana police. However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the Mohali court granted her bail on a personal bond of Rs 25,000.
According to available information, Sharma was deployed as a clerk on an outsourcing basis with the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board. She was accused of fraudulently claiming salary by putting up fake attendance while working as a clerk.
During the hearing on the bail application, the defence argued that the case is entirely based on documentary evidence, all of which is already in the possession of the investigating agency. It was further submitted that the petitioner’s mobile phone has been seized and she does not possess a passport, ruling out any possibility of her absconding or tampering with evidence.
The defence also contended that Sharma was outsourced through a company based in Panchkula, while the Water Supply Department office is located in Sector 27, raising questions over the jurisdiction of the Mohali police to initiate action in the matter.
Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution argued that Sharma had allegedly drawn a salary amounting to nearly Rs 6 lakh through wrongful means, which is yet to be recovered. The prosecution emphasised that the case involves loss to the government exchequer and therefore warrants strict action.
After considering the submissions of both sides, the court observed that all relevant documents related to the case are already with the police and, at this stage, custodial interrogation of the accused is not necessary.
Granting bail, the court imposed conditions that Sharma must cooperate fully with the investigation, must not tamper with evidence, shall not leave the country without prior permission of the court, and must remain present on every date of hearing.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gukesh Dommaraju faced a crushing defeat at the Tata Steel Chess tournament, his first loss of the year. A fatal mistake against Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who empathized with Gukesh's struggle, led to his defeat. This was a tough loss for Gukesh, as it was against the same opponent who had beaten him previously. Despite a strong start, Gukesh was unable to bounce back.