Chandigarh reports 43 new cases; 8 discharged

There are 434 active cases now. There are 434 active cases now.

The surge in cases continued in the UT, with 43 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The city’s tally reached1,160, with 19 deaths recorded so far.

There are 434 active cases now. As many as five children in the age group of five months to 15 years tested positive Monday. At least 17 women from the city tested positive.

The patients also included a 70-year-old man from Sector 51.

Cases were reported from across Chandigarh, including Babu Dham Colony, Burail, Maloya, Kajheri, Manimajra, Khuda Lahora, Rajpur Khurd, Ramdarbar, Dhanas and Butrela.

Meanwhile, eight people were discharged from various facilities in the city.

Pocket of Manimajra and Dhanas declared containment zones

The Chandigarh administration formed micro containment zones on Monday, after novel coronavirus cases were reported from the area. The order will come into effect from August 4.

According to the orders issued on Monday, six houses having number 320, 321, 321B, 325, 327/1 and 327/3 in Pipli wala town Manimajra were declared a containment zone.

The top floor of 106-C Block of EWS colony, Dhanas was also declared a containment zone.

“The stipulations mentioned in the Ministry of Home affairs dated July 29, 2020 regarding restrictions in containment zone will be strictly adhered to,” said UT Adviser Manoj Parida in the orders.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd