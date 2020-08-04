Rapid antigen testing begins in Chandigarh

A swab from the nose is collected for antigen test, where there’s a high likelihood of virus particles being present. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) A swab from the nose is collected for antigen test, where there’s a high likelihood of virus particles being present. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Chandigarh began antigen testing on Monday, after receiving the antigen kits. On the first day, the kits were also distributed to the hospitals and as many as 37 tests were conducted, out of which 35 were negative. Among the people who tested positive, one is from Chandigarh and the other is from Punjab.

The Chandigarh resident who was declared positive following the rapid antigen test is a family member of the previously positive patient of Bapu Dham Colony.

Director Health Services Dr G Dewan said, kits have been distributed to sectors 16,22,45, and Manimajra hospital. “Training is being imparted to technicians and doctors.The sampling will be done as per the ICMR guidelines.

Patients reporting at flu clinics will be subject to RT- PCR test and antigen kit test as per ICMR guidelines,” said Dr G Dewan.

To enhance testing, the Chandigarh administration has decided to use antigen tests to track the Covid spread.

The Director Health Services said that in totality, the administration has received 5,500 kits for antigen testing and the tests began Monday. “These kits will be utilised for extensive testing of samples, particularly among health officials, police personnel, municipal officials and vendors at the mandi,” he said.

The administration plans to use the kits for testing frontline workers, along with vegetable or fruit vendors who interact with the masses. Doctors said that the antigen kits provide results within 30 minutes. “To validate the efficacy of the kits, we are first using them on health care workers and patients coming to the hospitals or those reporting with flu symptoms,” health department officials said.

In the war room meeting, UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore advised the PGIMER Director to hold regular meetings with Health Directors of the neighbouring states and adhere to proper protocol in receiving patients from other states.

CLOSING OF LAKE HELPED IN KEEPING OUT OF TOWN TOURISTS AWAY

Adviser Manoj Parida said that the decision to temporarily stop entry to the Sukhna Lake premises has been widely accepted by the city residents. This has increased the number of people going for cycling and visiting different parks. It has also curbed the influx of out-of-town tourists, who usually visited Sukhna Lake on weekends.

DEDICATED DIALYSIS FACILITY FOR COVID PATIENTS

The Administrator directed Principal Secretary Health Arun Kumar Gupta to start dedicated dialysis facility for those Covid-19 patients who require regular dialysis. He said, this will reduce the burden on PGIMER and the patients who require regular dialysis may contact GMCH-32 Director Principal.

COMMUNITY HALLS AS ADDITIONAL ACCOMMODATION FOR COVID PATIENTS

As cases increased in Chandigarh, the Administrator directed Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar to find additional facility, where Covid-19 patients could be accommodated, as and when an additional facility is required. He said that the Community Halls located away from the residential areas could be utilised for this purpose.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd