Follow social distancing norms: Chandigarh DC to political parties

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar held a meeting with representatives of all major political parties in Chandigarh and told them to follow ‘social distancing’ in letter and spirit.

While informing all present about the various decisions taken by the Administration in the present situation, he said that contact tracing of the primary and secondary contacts is being done aggressively.

More than 1,000 people have been home quarantined in Chandigarh and a round-the-clock feedback number for the citizens, 112, for any kind of grievance is working effectively. All grievances are being addressed by the concerned nodal officers.

He further informed that a dedicated COVID-19 hospital for positive patients has been setup in Nehru Block, PGIMER, and Chandigarh.

With respect to food distribution, he stated that Tejdeep Saini, PCS has been appointed as Nodal Officer for food distribution to the needy in the city. Various individuals and social organisations have come forward to help the Administration in preparation of food. Saurabh Arora, PCS has been deputed too coordinate with all NGOs and voluntary organisations who want to help.

He further stated that a sum of Rs 3,000 has been credited into the accounts of beneficiaries (registered construction labour).

Further, all were informed that instructions have already been given to all employers to pay wages to their workers on the due date, without any deduction, for the period their establishments are closed due to lockdown.

Grain market sanitized

In order to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 and act in accordance with the working requirements to sanitize areas, the MC Chandigarh meticulously sanitized the vegetable and fruit market in Sector 26 by deploying ten mechanical sprayers.

Commissioner K K Yadav said that the market mechanical sweepers and the sanitation staff of MCC cleaned the market after which the water and was sprayed by the mechanical sprayers.

In addition to that, the buses and vehicles deployed to supply vegetables and fruits were also cleaned with the water and chlorine spray.

Administrator review meeting

UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore took the daily review meeting, where the commissioner informed him about the successful sanitization of the Sector 26 wholesale market.

He added that the door-to-door delivery of groceries and vegetables is going on smoothly. DC Mandip Singh Brar, informed that 55,630 cooked food packets were distributed among the needy in various parts of the city yesterday.

Arun Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary Health said, there has been no increase in the number of positive cases.

He further said that a ban on sale of chewing gum, panmasala and other such goods have been imposed in UT for three months to prevent the spread of infection. Adviser Manoj Parida said, Rs 5 crore has been received from the Centre towards disaster response funds and 1,376 MTs wheat have been allocated for distribution per month.

Fake calls received

Countless calls pleading for ration were found to be bogus as, when officers visited the houses of callers, ample ration was found in these houses. The callers were residents of various parts of UT.

