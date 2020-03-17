UT shuts coaching centres, gaming zones, shopping malls, cinemas, spa centres and gyms till March 31

At a gym in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh) At a gym in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

The Chandigarh Administration on Monday ordered shutdown of all coaching centres, gaming zones, shopping malls, cinemas, spa centres and gymnasiums with immediate effect till March 31. However, the closure will not apply to groceries and medicine shops that are functioning in the malls or other places. This has been done in the wake of coronavirus spread.

Also, a ban has been announced on any gathering beyond 100 people. Orders have been issued to ban all social, religious, cultural, sports, political, academic and family mass gatherings of 100 or more people till March 31 with immediate effect.

The orders were issued after approval of UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Monday who held a meeting with Adviser Manoj Parida and other officers.

“People need not panic as the closure won’t apply to groceries and the medicine shops in order to enable them to meet their essential needs. But with immediate effect, no gathering beyond 100 people would be allowed. This is just keeping in view the safety of people,” UT Adviser Manoj Parida said.

The administration also issued orders declaring masks and sanitizers as essential items till June 30, 2020. UT will be fixing a common price for masks and sanitizers.

Isolation wards have been set up in all the major hospitals of UT Chandigarh. To date, there is no case of coronavirus in the city.

Compulsory quarantine for those coming from Dubai

The Union Health Ministry on Monday ordered a compulsory quarantine for minimum 14 days for passengers coming from or transiting UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait. On Monday, already the flight from Dubai carrying passengers had arrived in Chandigarh. Over 100 passengers were coming by this flight. Dubai flight is thrice a week — first, third and fifth day of the week.

“We haven’t received such order so far. But we are carrying out home quarantine of the passengers for 14 days,” a senior official said.

The authorities at the Chandigarh International Airport said that they are carrying out screening of all passengers coming and regarding compulsory quarantine, they will now make arrangements for the same from Wednesday when the next flight comes.

Already, 54.5 per cent cases in Maharashtra got coronavirus from Dubai. More than half of those who tested positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra have either visited Dubai or remained in close contact with the infected cases.

Maharashtra has recorded 33 Covid-19 cases. Of them, 18 infected cases have travel history to Dubai, or history of close contact (within three feet) with them. That is 54.5 per cent of total cases in the state. Most who have tested positive in Maharashtra have returned from Dubai before March 5.

In Chandigarh, Dubai flight saw arrival of 169 people on Friday against the capacity of 180 seats. On March 12, there was arrival of 136 people and departure of 161 people. On March 11, there was arrival of 108 people and 148 people departed for Dubai.

Public dealing in offices to continue

UT Adviser Manoj Parida stated that offices are open and public dealing shall continue. “All precautions are being taken by the officers. Hand sanitizers are available. No public dealing will be suspended and offices are open with work to continue,” the UT Adviser stated.

Night club owners say business affected

Night club and banquet hall owners said that their business has been affected and gone down by 50 per cent. They said that halls were booked for parties and people have got them cancelled. UT Adviser Manoj Parida stated that saving a life at the moment was of prime importance for everyone.

Elante shut

Elante Mall in a statement issued on Monday evening stated that it will remain shut until further notice. However, Big Bazaar and Holland and Barrett (Apollo Pharmacy) which are on the lower ground floor shall remain operational to meet staple and medical needs. The restaurants in the courtyard shall be operational and be accessible through Gate No. 3.

Golf Club in a statement issued stated that in accordance with the notifications issued by the Chandigarh Administration, health club and swimming pool will remain closed till March 31. Tambola will also remain cancelled till March 31.

PU canteens shut

The university authority has decided that all canteens in the university teaching departments (both in Sector 14 and Sector 25 Chandigarh) and all shops in the vicinity of the Student Centre of the university be closed till March 31. For the said period, the university will not charge any rent from the respective contractors/shopkeepers, stated the order.

Chhatbir Zoo closed

The entry to Chhatbir Zoo and other zoos of Punjab shall be closed for visitors from Tuesday till further orders of government. The entry to the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary was closed till March 31.

Prisoners make masks

Prisoners of Burail Jail have started the process of making masks at the stiching centre of the model jail.

