Chandigarh battles COVID-19: FIRs for curfew violation; Two private labs identified for testing; and more

Cracking down on persons violating the guidelines of the curfew imposed in Mohali district, police registered 34 FIRs in cases related to such violations. The police officials said that FIR will registered against anyone found violating these norms.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that out of a total 34 FIRs, 11 were registered at Zirakpur, four at the Matour police station, four at Phase 1 police station, five at Sohana police station, and one at Nayagaon police station. “People should take it seriously, we will take strict action if anyone is found violating the norms,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police officials said that the FIRs were registered under the Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police officials said that most of the FIRs were registered against the unidentified persons, however, they had recorded the vehicle numbers and said that the accused will be identified soon. The officials said that they will arrest the accused following identification.

267 detained for violating shutdown orders in Chandigarh

As many as 267 people were detained for violating the shutdown orders in the city on Monday.

Around 105 vehicles plying in the city was also rounded up and seven were seized by the police.

The police has decided that starting from 8 pm onwards, FIRs will be registered against the people who will not follow the lockdown/curfew instructions.

SSP (UT) Nilambari Vijay Jagdale said that 267 persons roaming in the city were stopped and detained at the police stations concerned. She said they were made to sit in the police station after maintaining at least one meter distance. From 8 pm onwards people will be booked for not following the lockdown instructions, she added.

Meanwhile, all the entry/exit points of Chandigarh sharing with Panchkula and Mohali were chaotic Monday. Since morning, people started moving from one corner to another, and from one city to another.

A number of Industrial Units at phase-1, phase-2 in Industrial Area were opened. Even a passport office situated at phase-2 in Industrial Area was also found open. As police came to know about it, SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale dispatched the teams there. The passport office and industrial units were made to close.

Two private labs identified for COVID-19 testing in Chandigarh

After the government formulated guidelines to begin the testing for COVID-19 at private laboratories, the SRL Limited Laboratory at Sector 11 in Chandigarh and GMCH 32 were identified by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as two of the 36 laboratories equipped with the infrastructure to test for COVID-19.

The GMCH 32, which has six COVID-19 patients in it’s isolation wards as of Monday night, will begin testing on Tuesday. The spokesperson of GMCH 32 said that a trail round of testing already begun at the hospital on Monday, and if the round was succesful, as expected, testing will begin at the hopital from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, SRL Limited, a Chandigarh-based laboratory, will begin testing within the next five days, after the government finalises a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for private testing centers. The addition of a testing laboratory in the city will significantly relieve the burden on the Virology department at PGIMER, which has been allegedly conducting 30-40 COVID-19 tests every day.

We have the capacity and the facilities to conduct such tests so the ICMR has approved our centre for testing. However, we are not sure about how many people we will be able to test every day,” said the SRL limited official. The government has also imposed a cap on the price of COVID-19 testing at Rs 4,500 for private laboratories.

The company’s official said that the cost for testing will also approximately amount to Rs 4,500 per test. The laboratory will only test those who will be referred to test by a doctor and the ones who need be tested according to the norms mandated by the government of India. “Which means that not anybody who has the money can just come and get themselves tested, we still have to follow all the criteria mentioned by the government,” said the official.

Broader criteria for testing

Apart from the addition of a testing laboratory, the city will also widen the scope of those who can be tested for the disease to those who have severe respiratory symptoms or those who are asymptomatic but have been in direct contact with a positive patient. “We have slightly eased up the criteria according to the government orders and will screen those with severe respiratory illness, even if they do not have relevant history of contact or travel from an affected country,” said a health department official. At present, seven individuals are receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Chandigarh.

No new cases in P’kula, admin launches 9 mobile health units

The 53-year-old Kharak Mangoli man who was admitted by Panchkula health department on Sunday early morning, has been tested negative for coronavirus.

No new persons from the area were found symptomatic. The first case in Panchkula, a 40-year-old person who had tested positive is said to be stable and is receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital isolation ward.

Her family including two sons, daughter and husband who were picked up from the area Saturday, of them had tested negative Sunday and have been sent to Nada Sahib for quarantine. “We are keeping them there according to protocol. We will need their samples again on the ninth day”, said Dr Saroj Agarwal, spokesperson for healthcare in Panchkula.

The administration said that the sample of her husband was found negative is a good news, as this highly “diffuses” the threat to her having spread it in the slum, she said.

Active surveillance of the Kharak Mangoli by health and police department still continue.

Of the total 13 samples that had been sent to PGI for testing on Sunday, as many as 12 have come out negative. The last sample is awaited. Two more suspected cases meanwhile have walked in Monday whose reports have been sent for testing.

All the patients who have tested negative have been put under home quarantine or at quarantine facilities. Meanwhile, at least six people of the staff of Civil Hospital including five staff nurses and one class four employee that have been in the isolation ward and had tested negative have also been sent to Nada Sahib quarantine facility.

The Panchkula health team has put as many as 307 under surveillance as home quarantine of whom 275 are fit without any symptoms.

9 mobile units launched to treat patients at home

The Panchkula administration and health department, to provide better health care services to the people of the district in view of the closure of OPDs at the hospital, launched 9 Medical Mobile Units on Monday. Any resident can directly access health services by contacting these mobile units now.

These units shall remain stationary at the Community Health Centre in Kalka, Polyclinic in Sector 26 Panchkula, Urban Health Center Sector 16, Urban Dispensary Sector 19, Civil Hospital Sector 6, CHC Raipurrani, PHC old Panchkula. A doctor will be in charge of each medical mobile unit and their mobile numbers have also been issued.

Residents can avail health services through these medical mobile units. They do not need to come to the hospital for this. As soon as a unit will be contacted doctors will reach the patients and treat them at their house.

