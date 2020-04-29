Fourteen new cases in Chandigarh, 5 sans contact history

Health department workers sanitising a house in Sector 30, Chandigarh , Tuesday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Health department workers sanitising a house in Sector 30, Chandigarh , Tuesday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

FOURTEEN NEW cases of coronavirus were detected in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the tally up to 59. While all the new cases come from identified COVID-19 affected regions or clusters, six of these patients, from Sector 30 B, have no relevant contact history.

Seven patients are from Bapu Dham Colony and are contacts of patient who tested positive on Tuesday. One is from Sector 33.

Illegally operating grocery stores the common thread

The five new cases from the sealed area of Sector 30 B have no relevant contact history, but they bought essential goods and ration from small kirana stores running illegally from people’s houses in the sealed vicinity.

“We haven’t been able to identify any relevant contact history. In fact, two of the houses where positive cases were found are right next to each other, yet the residents claim they have not been in touch at all. It has been discovered that they all went to small grocery stores being run out of people’s houses in the area,” said a municipal corporation official responsible for quarantining contacts. All these grocery stores and local dairies have now been shut down.

The five patients from the sector include a 62-year-old man and his 52-year-old wife, and three other women from different houses in the area. Apart from this, two other patients from the region tested positive on Monday, while at least six more patients from the sector had tested positive earlier. A total of 12 patients from the sector have been identified as of Tuesday night. Most of Sector 30 B has remained sealed since April 22.

A total of 65 contacts of the five new cases from Sector 30 B have been home quarantined.

Patient had visited GMCH 32

The 62-year-old patient from Sector 30 B identified on Wednesday had also visited A block of GMCH 32 frequently between April 21 and 25, since his sister’s daughter-in-law gave birth there. ‘A’ block is where the emergency wards and coronavirus screening facilities are concentrated. This is also where most of the medical staff from GMCH 32 who contracted the virus in the last three days were posted on duty.

6 from Bapu Dham Colony test positive

Including the six who tested positive on Tuesday, there are 14 confirmed COVID-19 patients from Bapu Dham Colony now. All the six are contacts of a man who tested positive on Monday, including five family members and a neighbour. All patients from the colony are linked to the 30-year-old GMCH ward attendant who was the first to test positive in the colony.

Missing contact of Covid-19 positive traced at PU

A security guard with Panjab University (PU), Sanjay Kumar, who had gone missing from his residence at Bapu Dham Colony-26 after one his neighbours, Narinder Kumar, tested positive for COVID-19, was found at PU’s Hostel Number-1 on Monday night. He has been staying there for the past three days and was eating his daily meals from Hostel Number-3.

He was traced by a police party of SHO PS 26 Narinder Patial. Police said Narinder Kumar, a ward boy at GMCH-32 and a resident of PH-1 BDC in Sector 26 of Chandigarh, was tested positive for coronavirus. Thereafter, a list of his direct contacts were made by the Health department. The list mentioned 123 people, including Sanjay Kumar.

Sanjay Kumar works at Punjab University as an MTS (multi-task service provider) and has been serving as a security guard at the varsity’s Hostel Number 1, since the past four years .

