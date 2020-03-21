Chandigarh: Corona scare reduces sale of raw chicken

Similarly to the chicken, people have also stopped buying eggs. Similarly to the chicken, people have also stopped buying eggs.

With the scare of coronavirus, the sale of chicken has dipped by nearly 60 per cent , as per the Chandigarh Meat Market Association of Sector 21. Pawan Sonkar, Secretary of the Chandigarh Meat Market Association said that people stopped buying raw chicken after the outbreak of coronavirus across the globe, even before the first case was detected in the city. “At the Sector 21 Meat Market, where around four quintals raw chicken was being sold daily, now the sale has come down to 1 – 1.5 quintal daily. Due to this the price of raw chicken per kilogram has come down from Rs 200 per kg to Rs 140- Rs 150 per kg”, said Sonkar.

Sonkar said that there are 18 meat shops in the Sector 21 market, which is a government authorised shop. He added that people from across the city came here to buy fresh raw chicken and mutton. ” Similarly to the chicken, people have also stopped buying eggs. Since the demand of eggs is less, the price of eggs which was earlier Rs 130 per tray, is now selling at Rs 90-95 per tray”, added Sonkar.

On the other hand, rather than buying raw chicken, people now prefer to buy raw mutton, and its sale price has gone up by Rs 50-60 per kg. “We had been selling mutton for Rs 450 per kg, and now it is being sold at Rs 500 per kg”, he said.

Sonkar said that the whole meat market is affected due to low the sale as it has come down to just 40 per cent per day. There are rumours on social networking sites that raw chicken is unhealthy during the spread of coronavirus, which is leading people to avoiding it.

Meanwhile, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Sector 20, who came to buy chicken from the market said, “I am a regular customer here, and take chicken and mutton from here twice every week. I too have witnessed a low count of people here from the past one month, and it may be due to the coronavirus scare.”

He added,”I think, the government should clarify and make people aware that eating chicken is not associated with COVID-19.”

