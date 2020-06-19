UT admin to introduce more stringent checks for outsiders

Badnore also emphasised on thermal screening and mandatory downloading of Aarogya Setu app by all visitors and returnees. Badnore also emphasised on thermal screening and mandatory downloading of Aarogya Setu app by all visitors and returnees.

As the UT has been recorded a constant increase in Covid-19 cases, Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore has asked the officials to introduce more stringent measures to check the spread of the contagion.

The UT Administration is now working to penalise those violating self quarantine directives. The Administrator asked UT Adviser Manoj Parida to examine if people violating self-quarantine instructions can be penalised by being sent to institutional quarantine centres.

Expressing concern over the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, Badnore directed Director General of Police to ensure intensified checking at border points and allow only authorised people, who have registered themselves on the administration’s website, to enter Chandigarh. He also emphasised on thermal screening and mandatory downloading of Aarogya Setu app by all visitors and returnees.

In the war room meeting on Thursday, the Administrator directed Principal Secretary Health to examine the proposal that instead of self-quarantine, the administration should impose self-home quarantine, which will restrict the movement of people who have come from outside the city, several of whom have been found roaming in the city, without any purpose.

Earlier, the UT Administration had introduced restrictions for returnees which included 14-day self quarantine, while those coming by road had to also download a document through which their details were to be posted on the administration’s website. The UT has also stopped interstate CTU buses.

PROPERTY TAX PAYMENT DEFERRED

The Administrator also decided to defer the deadline for the payment of property tax by commercial establishments located in 13 villages, which were recently brought under the Municipal Corporation.

PREPARATIONS FOR MONSOON, COMPLETION OF PENDING PROJECTS

The Administrator directed the MC Commissioner to ensure that necessary preparations for monsoon is done by the corporation. The Engineering Secretary was directed to ensure that the pending projects, such as work for the shooting range, vintage car museum, India International Centre, repair of cycle tracks and other road repair are expedited.

