Chandigarh: Cops to seal another PG accused had been running illegally in same sector

The other PG functions from the first floor of House No. 3,370 in Sector 32. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi) The other PG functions from the first floor of House No. 3,370 in Sector 32. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

The two accused, who had been running the paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 32 where a fire claimed the lives of three young women, were also illegally running another such PG in the same area, which the police have now decided to seal.

Partners Nitesh Bansal and Nitesh Popli had been running the other PG without informing the UT Estate office.

“This second PG is situated on the first floor of three-store building (3370) in Sector 32. It housed over a dozen occupants. Bansal and Popli charged Rs 10,000 from each PG resident. The owner of the building had inked a deal with the duo two years ago. A police team inspected the PG and found that was neither registered with local police nor with the UT Estate office, a police source said.

Bansal, 25, a native of city Rania in district Sirsa of Haryana, has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He was arrested late Saturday. Popli and building owner Gourav Aneja have also been booked but are yet to be arrested.

Inspector Baldev Kumar, SHO of Sector 34 police station, said, “We will obtain permission for sealing the second PG from UT Estate office Monday. Bansal is being interrogated for ascertaining the whereabouts of his partner.”

SP (Chandigarh) Vineet Kumar said, “We will soon launch a joint drive with a team from UT Estate office to check illegal PGs in Chandigarh”.

A team of experts from Central Forensic Science Laboratory-36 and another from UT electricity department inspected the PG accommodation where the fire broke out Friday.

