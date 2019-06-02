Chandigarh cops to arrest your attention — with cameras

“I HAVE been clicking pictures for crime spots for around 15 years for Chandigarh Police. Eventually, I developed an interest in photography,” says Head Constable Rakesh Kumar, whose work has been exhibited at Sukhna Lake during ‘Kadeen’, a two-day photo exhibition by cops of Chandigarh Police.

The exhibition was inaugurated at Sukhna Lake by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Saturday.

“My interest in photography has enabled me to get attracted to nature, and this has been possible with the support of DGP, Chandigarh Police, who has given me and other policemen a platform to showcase our skills,” Kumar says.

DSP Charanjit Singh, PRO, Chandigarh Police, says through this platform, policemen can showcase their talent and ability apart from good policing. The initiative will also enable the policemen to de-stress themselves.

The DSP says the exhibition has been organised at three venues: Sukhna Lake, Sector 17 Plaza and Elante Mall, Chandigarh. It will be on from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

On display are photographs of nature, flowers and birds in the forest and surrounding areas of Chandigarh. Those whose works have been exhibited are Inspector Ranjodh Singh, Head Constable Rakesh Kumar and Senior Constable Jaswinder Singh. They took pictures at Green Police Stations of Chandigarh, nature trails conducted in Nepli Forest, Sukhna Lake and city forest areas.

Senior Constable Jaswinder Singh says, “I have been in photo section of Chandigarh Police for eight years now. I used to click pictures of crime scene. After the Green Police Station project was initiated, I have been given an opportunity to click photographs of nature and life with official cameras.”

“It feels great when I click nature photographs. It reduces my stress level and has helped me a lot to get over my irritation with routine tasks,” Jaswinder says.

Inspector Ranjodh Singh says, “I have always been in love with nature and its beauty. To develop my interest into a regular hobby, I bought a DSLR camera and have been clicking pictures of birds and green forest area. My work has been applauded by the Chandigarh Police which is an honour for me.”

The three policemen were felicitated by the UT Administrator, Chandigarh DGP and other senior police officers at Sukhna Lake on Saturday.