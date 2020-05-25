Chandigarh cops sent for screening after man they arrested tests Covid positive

Police enforce the lockdown in Punjab. (representational iamge/PTI) Police enforce the lockdown in Punjab. (representational iamge/PTI)

At least four police personnel were sent for medical screening after a man arrested for allegedly assaulting a constable tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh.

The man, who was suspected to be drunk, assaulted the constable when he was stopped from entering the containment zone of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC)-26 Friday night. He was arrested and kept in the lockup of Sector 26 police station for one night. The man is admitted in a government hospital.

Sources said, “As the suspect was taken to Model Burail Jail for judicial custody, the jail officials conducted his COVID-19 test. His samples were taken yesterday and the results came last night.”

A police officer said, “The man stays in Daria village while his family is in Bapu Dham Colony-26. He was drunk and decided to meet his family. A team of doctors is now tracing his contacts at Daria. We have shortlisted all the cops, who came in contact with the man, and their samples are being taken.”

So far, a woman constable of Chandigarh police has tested positive. She is admitted to Sood Dharamshala in Sector 22.

