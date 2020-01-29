Chandigarh: Cops say gang involved in 15 robberies, stabbing near rail station, but no FIR by GRP

A police team investigates the hideout of the gang after the arrests, on Monday. (Expres Photo: Jaipal Singh) A police team investigates the hideout of the gang after the arrests, on Monday. (Expres Photo: Jaipal Singh)

Though Chandigarh Police have claimed that a gang of five, including three juveniles, arrested on Sunday, were involved in at least 15 robberies near the railway station, not a single FIR has been registered with the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Only two Daily Diary Reports (DDRs) have been lodged on January 15 and 18. One of the victims reportedly declined to pursue the matter and another had excused himself claiming he would return when physically fit.

A police officer had said, “They (gang members) confessed that they were involved in more than 100 incidents of pickpocketing at the railway station and 15 robberies, out of which 5 robberies were committed by them after stabbing the victims.”

Additional SHO of PS GRP, Chandigarh, SI Urmila Devi, said, “We learned about the arrest of three juveniles and two adults by Chandigarh police. We are not aware of the 15 robberies. So far, we have an intimation of only two stabbing and robbery incidents. In the two, DDRs were lodged. We had received information about victims from GMCH-32. One of them declined to lodge the FIR. Another told us that he will come after recovering fully. We are trying to contact the second victim.”

When asked about around 100 pickpocketing incidents at railway stations, SI Urmila Devi said, “We received dozens of intimations of missing valuables but not FIRs of pickpocketing. People do not pursue pickpocketing incidents.”

DSP (East) Dilsher Singh Chandel said, “We have informed GRP about the gang. The gang members themselves disclosed their involvement in 15 robberies so far including five in which victims were stabbed. One of the victims, Pankaj, was stabbed and robbed near Mauli Jagran, which touches the jurisdiction of the railway station. We acted on his complaint and busted the gang. We were told by our counterparts that they have only lodged two DDRs and have information about five incidents.”

Railway yard: A den for criminals

The railway yard was constructed for washing and repairing of railway engines and coaches. It is yet to be utilized. Spread across almost 10 acres, it has a boundary wall and one entry gate. A railway official said, “Though we have locked the entry point of the railway yard, people do make their way through the yard. We have not any watchman for it. Although there is not any valuable machinery installed in the yard, which needs special protection, five gang members including three juveniles and two adults had been hiding in an abandoned water tank.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App