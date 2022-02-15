Chandigarh: Cops foil robbery bid in stolen car, one held

FOUR PEOPLE riding in a stolen car tried to rob two brothers going to Grain Market, Sector 26, at the dividing road Sector 19-27 around 4:30am on Monday.

The car, Hyundai Getz, was stolen from the village Kishangarh. The robbery bid was foiled when two police personnel attached with a woman DSP on night patrolling spotted them committing the crime.

The suspects managed to escape and later abandoned the stolen car after crashing it into a road divider near Sector 22.

Police said one of the suspects was rounded up and is being questioned. One of the brothers was hit with an iron rod on his head. He was identified as Sandeep, a resident of village Kajheri. His brother, Kuldeep, was unhurt. They were riding in their auto and going to the Grain Market to purchase vegetables. Later, the abandoned car was found to belong to Manohar Lal, a resident of village Kishangarh. He reported to police that his car was stolen.

Sources said Kuldeep and Sandeep were going to the Grain Market when four men in a white coloured Hyundai Getz intercepted them and forcefully made them come out. The four men were carrying sharp weapons, and two of them started frisking the pockets of brothers.

“The money was kept in other pockets and by the time a police gypsy attached with DSP Gurjeet Kaur came on the scene. Kaur was not in the gypsy. The police personnel found something suspicious. And as they came close to the autorickshaw, robbers entered their car and escaped. Brothers shouted and appealed to the police to chase them. The police gypsy chased the car which further hit a road divider near Sector 22. All of them managed to escape but one of them was later apprehended,” a police officer said.

As the information about the robbery attempt was passed to the control room, police officials including Inspector Amanjot Singh and Inspector Neeraj Sarna, who were on night patrolling in the

Central and East division, respectively, reached at the spot.

SHO PS 19, Inspector Mini Bhardwaj, said, “We lodged an FIR against unknown persons. The Hyundai Getz which was used in the crime was seized. Sandeep received head injuries. The accused will be arrested shortly.”

A case was registered at PS 19.