Chandigarh: Cops fire bullets to disperse crowd protesting over cremation of Covid suspect, 30 arrested

Workers in a crematorium asked to help in the creamtion of a Covid-19 patient’s dead body. The men were given PPE kits by civic staffers. (Express photo) Workers in a crematorium asked to help in the creamtion of a Covid-19 patient’s dead body. The men were given PPE kits by civic staffers. (Express photo)

At least four bullets were fired in the air for dispersing around hundred agitated villagers in Chandpura village, protesting against the cremation of a woman, suspected to be died due to Covid-19 on Monday evening. At least 30 protesters were arrested and haunt is on for others. The body was later cremated according to government guidelines by the team members of Ambala health department and the Municipal Corportation. The woman was 60-year old resident of Topkhana area in Ambala Cantt.

SP (Ambala) Abhishek Jorwal said, “The woman died during treatment at Ambala Civil Hospital. She was a suspect of COVID-19. Results of her samples are yet to come. The cremation ground near Chandpur village was earmarked for the cremation of bodies of COVID-19 positive and suspects’ bodies. It belongs to MC. Yesterday, local villagers started throwing stones at the team members forcing the cops to fire bullets in the air for disbursing the mob. 30 people were arrested.”

A senior health officer said,” The woman was admitted in the Cantonment Civil Hospital for last one week. She was a patient of asthma. She died yesterday afternoon. We collected her samples for COVID-19. Result will come shortly.”

