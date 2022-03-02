Chandigarh cops collecting information about students stuck in Ukraine, visiting their homes in city

Amid a war between Russia and Ukraine, personnel of the Chandigarh Police have started visiting the homes of students from the city who are stuck in Ukraine to gather information from their family members about their whereabouts. While officials said the step is also to boost confidence among the family members, they added that hundreds of students from Chandigarh are still stuck in parts of Ukraine.

The Station House Officers (SHO) of all the 16 police stations were instructed to visit the families personally. So far, at least 19 families were visited by the police in Sectors 22, 19, 38 (West) and other parts of Chandigarh.

Inspector Om Parkash, the SHO of the Sector-17 police station, said. “We have been visiting the families to obtain details such as the mobile numbers, the medical institutes in which the children were studying, their current locations, their plans and any other information which they might have shared with their parents. These details are being sent to the MHA through the local administration. I have visited four such families. The purpose of these visits is also to boost confidence among the family members.”

Meanwhile, more than two dozen medical students from the Tricity and other parts of Punjab have reached Lviv from Kharkiv in two trains. Mayank Sharma, the cousin of a student identified as Nikita Mehta, who is pursuing MBBS at Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine, said, “I spoke to Nikita this morning (Wednesday). She told me that she and many others have boarded a train from Kharkiv for Lviv. The train briefly halted at Kyiv.”

Sharma added, Nikita and the others had boarded the train hours after Russian shelling had killed an Indian student identified as Naveen S G (21) in the Ukrainian capital of Kharkiv. According to reports, Naveen had stepped out of a bunker to buy food and water for him and his fellow mates.