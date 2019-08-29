Chandigarh cop files plea for implementing 8 hours’ duty

A Chandigarh police officer filed a PIL in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking the implementation of eight hours duty for every police personnel along with one weekly off as per the recommended by Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D). Head Constable (HC) Jagjeet Singh has filed the PIL on August 19 and the high court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the PIL for October 4.

In the PIL, the petitioner gives the reference of the study report of BPR&D, which conducted a study in two UTs — Chandigarh and Puducherry— and recommended eight hours duty for each police personnel in its detailed report. The petitioner argued that though BPR&D recommended the implementation of the detailed study in Chandigarh police, it was not implemented till now.

The petitioner states that there is a shortage of manpower in Chandigarh police but there are no efforts to increase the manpower. The petitioner stated, “…The police personnel of Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana are subjected to inordinately long and irregular hours of work (often ranging between 12-16 hours).”

The petitioner said, “despite the availability of sufficient staff, the respondent authorities are not only deputing the police personnel on inhumanly long duty hours but are also stopping the grant of leaves on administrative grounds.”

Advocate Sumati Jund, representing Jagjeet Singh, said, “The matter was listed for hearing for October 4.”