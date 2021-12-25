Chandigarh cop dies due to accident injuries

A 43-year old Head Constable (HC) of UT police succumbed to his road accident injuries in PGI on Friday.

The victim was identified as Dalbir Singh Barnala and was posted in PS 11.

He met a road accident when his Activa scooter hit the rear of a road sweeping machine of MC at Sector 41/42 dividing road on November 10. He was admitted to PGI.

Police said Dalbir received multiple spinal cord fractures. One of his colleagues said, “Dalbir Singh was known for his good network of informers. He played a crucial role in the cracking of many heinous crimes.”

The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem examination. He was a native of Barnala in Punjab. A DDR was lodged at

PS 36.

The victim was identified as Dalbir Singh Barnala and was posted in PS 11.