Chandigarh cop booked for sexual harassment, intimidation

A Chandigarh police inspector was booked for outraging the modesty of women by making obscene gestures, criminal intimidation and damaging a property in Sector 47 Saturday. An FIR against police Inspector Gurnam Singh was registered at the PS 31. The FIR was registered on the basis of legal opinion.

In August, a video clip had gone viral showing Inspector Gurnam Singh making objectionable gestures in his locality in Sector 47. Subsequently, a woman neighbour of the tainted cop filed a police complaint at the public window in police headquarters, Sector 9, on August 30. The complaint was addressed to SSP, Chandigarh. Sources said, “The complaint was marked to police complaint authority (PCA) for the investigation. The PCA conducted a probe and found evidences against the police inspector. A special report was prepared and sent for legal opinion. The deputy district attorney (DDA) of the UT police found it fit for lodging the FIR.”

In her complaint, the woman neighbour of the police inspector said, “Inspector Gurnam Singh resides in the flat situated before my house. He made objectionable gesture removing his clothes outside my house and his acts were recorded in the CCTV cameras installed outside my house. He usually indulged in electricity theft and threatened me to remove the CCTV cameras. He threatened me with dire consequences. My husband is a retired subedar of Indian Army. My two daughters are married. My spouse and I reside here. Police protection must be provided to us.”

Sources said senior police officers have taken a strict note of the incident.

