Bribery case: CBI adds transcripts of voice recordings in FIR against Chandigarh cop

Four transcripts of multiple conversations between complainant Harbhajan Singh and graft accused Head Constable Dalvinder Singh now form part of the FIR registered by the CBI that arrested Dalvinder red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from Harbhajan on Tuesday. According to the CBI, the bribe money was demanded and accepted by Dalvinder for not arresting Harbhajan in a cheque dishonour case.

Advertising

The FIR, accessed by Chandigarh Newsline, contains four transcripts of voice recordings between Harbhajan and Dalvinder, including one of 35 minutes. In all these conversations, Dalvinder was allegedly luring Harbhajan to pay him more money if he wanted to evade his arrest. In one of the conversations, Dalvinder even mentioned that in case Harbhajan wanted to avoid arrest for more time, he needs to pay more money for which Dalvinder will have to talk to “Madam”. The conversations do not clearly indicate to whom he was referring as “Madam”. The four recordings done by complainant Harbhajan on the hidden Digital Video Recorder (DVR) provided by CBI comprise one telephone call and three conversations in person.

As per the transcript of recording, accused Dalvinder is talking to the complainant and showing him his warrants of arrest dated May 20, 2019, but for which the accused had managed to obtain the next date of hearing in the month of July 2019. The accused is then asking the complainant to bring the bribe amount of Rs 2,000 on June 11.

In one of the transcripts of recording of the conversation that lasted 35 minutes in Sector 34, Dalvinder tells Harbhajan that he has managed to get him two-four months. On this, the complainant asks how much money will be required for managing more time. Dalvinder replies that ‘for gaining more time in the matter, he will have to talk to Madam and fees will have to be given to her’. Further, he says to the complainant that for him it will be managed in Rs 2,000 only.

Advertising

Further in the transcript, when asked by the complainant what type of warrant it is against him, and asked for a copy of warrant, Dalvinder says “when you will be a PO, Madam will not give me the order, and will ask me to arrest…, and I can manage till it is with me by talking to the Reader, and I request to Madam that he is a poor man, please manage…”. However, it is not clear in the transcript as to which madam and which Reader he is referring to.

Dalvinder was arrested by the CBI while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from an accused in a cheque dishonour case for not arresting him in a court case of Negotiable Instruments Act pending at Chandigarh court against him. Dalvinder is a Head Constable of PO (Proclaimed Offender) and Summoning Branch, posted at Sarangpur.

On Tuesday, the accused was produced in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Sharma. Since the CBI did not seek his remand, he was sent to judicial custody.