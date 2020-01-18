Chandigarh cop and DSP at loggerheads over traffic marshal disobeying signal

Jagjeet Singh and Kewal Krishan Jagjeet Singh and Kewal Krishan

A TRAFFIC police Head Constable Jagjeet Singh and DSP (traffic) Kewal Krishan are at loggerheads.

The two have forwarded adverse reports against each other. Reason: challan of a traffic marshal, M M Khan. Khan was challaned for disobeying the traffic policeman’s signal at the Sector 17 roundabout on January 15.

Head Constable Singh lodged a DDR at the Sector 3 police station challenging the authority of DSP Krishan, questioning in which capacity the DSP came to the spot in favour of traffic marshal Khan, who was being challaned for disobeying the traffic cop’s signal. Singh also mentioned in the DDR that the DSP had threatened him if he challaned the marshal, a departmental probe would be marked against him. Singh has been with the traffic police for the last nine months.

On his part, DSP Krishan made a secret report against Singh saying he misbehaved with motorists and when a DSP-rank officer reached the spot after receiving a call of one of the motorists, who happened to be a traffic marshal, traffic cop Singh misbehaved with him as well. Sources said the DSP also mentioned in his report that the Head Constable is not entitled to use chairs at his traffic naka duty but using his undue influence, Singh got chairs issued from the traffic police department. The DSP lodged a DDR against the Head Constable at traffic police lines, Sector 29.

Sources said the matter is in the knowledge of senior police officers, including DGP Sanjay Baniwal and SSP Shashank Anand. The Head Constable tried to meet SSP Shashank Anand personally on Wednesday but could not. The DSP also sent the report against Jagjeet Singh to SSP Shashank Anand. Head Constable Jagjeet Singh got acknowledged his complaint against DSP Kewal Krishan at the office of DGP, DIG and SSP (traffic) Shashank Anand.

DSP Kewal Krishan said, “I was given additional charge of central division, in which Head Constable Jagjeet Singh is posted. I received a call and the caller claimed that a traffic policeman was misbehaving with him. I reached the spot. I was talking to the violator, who was marshal M M Khan. All of a sudden, traffic cop Jagjeet Singh started misbehaving with me. He accused me of favouring the marshal. It was wrong. I was doing my duty. If someone calls me about traffic, I am bound to attend the call.”

Head Constable Jagjeet Singh said, “DSP Kewal Krishan is already after me. I was doing my duty. We challaned a traffic violator. I have taken up this issue with senior officers. I lodged a DDR at Sector 3 police station. I mentioned in the DDR how DSP Kewal Krishan tried to pressure me. He misbehaved with me.”

