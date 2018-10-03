Chandigarh: Convicted for non-payment of farm loan, Haryana farmer dies in jail

Ranbir Singh’s family claims he was under immense stress because of the jail term awarded to him. Ranbir Singh’s family claims he was under immense stress because of the jail term awarded to him.

Barely 10 days after being sent to Bhiwani district jail for failing to repay his farm loan of Rs 9.65 lakh, a Bhiwani-based farmer, Ranbir Singh, 65, died Monday. Jail authorities rushed the 65-year-old to the civil hospital after he complained of chest pain last night, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Angry over Ranbir’s death, his family members and fellow farmers refused to claim the body and sat on a dharna outside the Tehsildar’s office in Bhiwani’s Bahal town. The protest continued for nine hours. Finally, the district administration pacified the agitated mob late in the evening.

Bhiwani Deputy Commissioner Anshaj Singh assured the family compensation of Rs five lakh, outstanding loan-waiver and a temporary job to one family member. Ranbir was first sentenced to two-year imprisonment by the trial court in 2016. He challenged his conviction, but Bhiwani sessions court upheld his conviction on September 21 and sent him to jail.

Ranbir’s family claims he was under immense stress because of the jail term awarded to him. “Ranbir probably died of a heart attack. The exact cause of death can only be ascertained after the postmortem examination, which will be conducted tomorrow,” said SDM Suresh Kumar Kaswan.

Father of five, Ranbir owned nine acres of land in his native village, Chaharkalan, in Bhiwani. “It was in 1995 when Ranbir took a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh for purchasing a tractor, from Land Mortgage Bank. The bank is now known as Haryana State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank. He took another loan of Rs 1.5 lakh in 2006. He could not pay the instalments on time. By 2016, the outstanding amount against him accumulated to Rs 9.65 lakh. When he could not repay, bank approached the court in Loharu (Bhiwani) and filed a case against him”, Ranbir’s brother Amar Singh, an ex-serviceman, told The Indian Express.

Dayanand Poonia, joint secretary of All India Kisan Sabha’s Haryana unit, said, “Bank had taken a blank cheque from Ranbir at the time of giving him a loan. When Ranbir could not pay his instalments on time, they tried to encash the blank cheque by filling in the outstanding amount. Since there was not enough fund in Ranbir’s account, the cheque was dishonoured. Based on that, the bank approached the court and filed a case against Ranbir. He was convicted by the court”.

“This practice of taking blank cheques from the farmers at the time of disbursing loans by the banks must be stopped. In fact, an FIR should be lodged against bank officials”, Poonia added.

Land Mortgage Bank’s Managing Director Naresh Goyal said that even other banks follow a similar process of taking blank cheques as security. “After failing to recover the outstanding amount from farmers even after repeated attempts, we approach the courts,” Goyal told The Indian Express.

Loharu’s Indian National Lok Dal MLA Om Prakash Gaura, Aam Aadmi Party state president Naveen Jaihind and other political leaders met Ranbir’s family and assured them support. Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Kiran Choudhry too extended her support to the bereaved family and demanded that the government should give a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Ranbir’s family.

