Chandigarh: Contest between Congress and SAD, only one AAP candidate in fray

The main contest in the Zila Parishad and panchayat samiti polls in Mohali will be between the Congress and SAD as only one candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in the fray. Total five candidates from the AAP had filed their nominations when the elections were announced, but four did not complete the formalities.

According to officials, Sukhdev Singh is the only AAP candidate who is contesting for the Zila Parishad from Derabassi block. Surjeet Kaur from Bolpur village, Rani from Bhankharpur village, Lakhwinder Singh from Sundra village and Simranjeet Kaur from Sambhalki village were the other four candidates who did not show up to complete their nomination papers.

The reason of the rejection of their nomination papers was that these candidates did not come to sign their papers and complete other formalities,” said an official. All the AAP candidates were from Derabassi block. The AAP’s opponents said that the party’s absence from the elections is indicative that it does not have any base. ”Only Congress party can represent the people of the state,” Cabinet Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said.

Derabassi MLA N K Sharma said that if the Congress and the SAD were contesting on the party symbols, the AAP must also do so.

The AAP leaders said that like the gram panchayat elections, the polls for zila parishads and panchayat samaties should also be held without party symbols. “I always suggest that the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections should not be contested on party symbol as it creates division among the people. In Kharar we are supporting some independent candidates in the elections,” said Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu.

All PU exams postponed

Owing to the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections on Wednesday, all the examinations scheduled on this day have been postponed to October 3 by Panjab University. However, the time and venue in the examination schedule remains unchanged. Also, the Vice-Chancellor has sanctioned special casual leave to all the employees (teaching and non-teaching), including daily wagers of PU, who are registered voters of Punjab and are to cast their vote in the general elections.

All the institutions, regional centres, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges of the university located in Punjab will remain closed.

