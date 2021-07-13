Chandigarh contemplates making vaccination proof mandatory for delivery of public services

The UT is aiming to vaccinate 100 per cent of its population with at least one dose by August 15.

In order to encourage more people to come forward for vaccination, the Chandigarh Administration is contemplating making vaccination proof of at least one dose mandatory for delivery of any public service. This would be the first-of-its-kind effort in the country. The UT is aiming to vaccinate 100 per cent of its population with at least one dose by August 15.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal said that they have been trying hard to create awareness among people to come forward for vaccination. “We are contemplating resorting to this method so that all those who come for getting registration certificate of vehicle or licence made or come to estate office for any NOC or any sort of public service, the staff will first ask them if they are vaccinated. If they are not vaccinated, then they will be first asked to go and get the jab and only then will they get their RC or licence. This is to ensure that people should get jabbed soon,” the UT Adviser said.

He added, “In fact, our teams have been creating a lot of awareness. We have had over 101 vaccination centres, special camps are being set up at the Sukhna Lake and crowded places but still people are not coming forward. So we are thinking of resorting to this method. I will be discussing this with my officers.”

The UT is also planning to ask shopkeepers or other delivery service companies to to render service only to vaccinated people.

The UT Adviser stated that a target of August 15 has been set to vaccinate 100 per cent population of Chandigarh with at least one dose. “We have thought that at least by the end of August or early September when the possible third wave is being expected, we should be prepared. The only way to normalcy is that everyone is vaccinated. So I request people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated,” he stated.

Since only a month is left for the deadline of August 15, the UT is planning to ramp up the vaccination drive by asking everyone — shopkeepers, salesmen, auto drivers, taxi drivers, basically all those who interact with many people at a time — to quickly get the jab this month.

Chandigarh aims to open colleges by August-end once students are vaccinated. The administration stated that they haven’t determined any date for the same as of now.

Till July 12, a total of 6,20,290 people have been vaccinated in Chandigarh.

‘Enforce COVID norms at markets as well’

After The Indian Express report, Where are the challaning teams? Nowhere, UT Adviser Dharam Pal has directed the police force to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour at markets as well.

“This morning I have also directed police to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour at market places in addition to the Sukhna Lake,” the UT Adviser said.

The Indian Express after carrying out a reality check at hotspots of the city had found that there were no challaning teams and people were throwing Covid norms to the wind.