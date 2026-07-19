Chandigarh consumes 38,000 liquor bottles a day, whisky leads the way

Country liquor constitutes around 14 per cent, while IFL accounts for about 5.5 per cent. (Representative Image)

Chandigarh’s thirst for liquor shows little sign of slowing. The city consumes an estimated 38,000 bottles every day, with whisky emerging as the drink of choice, followed by vodka and rum, according to the Chandigarh Administration’s latest excise data.

For the 2025-26 excise year, the administration has fixed an annual quota of 1,17,40,741 proof litres (PL) of IMFL, 8,00,000 PL of Imported Foreign Liquor (IFL) and 20,00,000 PL of country liquor. The combined quota of 1,45,40,741 PL is equivalent to nearly 2.76 crore bottles of 750 ml, or around 38,000 bottles a day.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the annual excise policy is framed after assessing market demand and consumption trends.