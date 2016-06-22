Chandigarh: Consumer forum tells mobile company to pay customer for selling defective handset

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has asked a mobile phone company to refund Rs 32,000, the price of a handset to a resident of Daria village as the phone was defective. The forum also asked Sony India Private Ltd to pay a compensation of Rs 3,000 for harassment to the consumer.

The complainant, Shahid, had filed the complaint on December 14, 2015 stated in the complaint that he bought a Sony Xperia M5 from a local shop. The phone had a warranty of one-year. Soon after purchasing the phone, the handset started giving problems and it was repaired thrice by the service centre on November 17, 2015, November 18, 2015 and November 21, 2015.

The handset used to shut down automatically and its camera and speaker was also not functioning smoothly.

When the problems could not be rectified by the service centre, then he requested the company to refund the price of the mobile phone. The person at the service centre assured him that they would send an e-mail to Sony India in this regard.

The service centre told him that it would take 10 days to get a revert from the company and gave him a phone as a standby. Shahid stated that the standby mobile phone was also faulty.

The service centre informed the complainant on November 29, 2015, that the request for refund has been rejected by Sony India. He then filed a case in the consumer courts. In its reply, the mobile phone company stated that the complainant had purchased the mobile phone in question, however, they replaced with a fresh one when the complainant raised an issue with its performance.

During the arguments on May 12, 2016, the counsel for the mobile company submitted that Sony India was ready to refund the invoice value of the mobile handset in question along with Rs 2,000 as compensation.

