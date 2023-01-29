Chandigarh consumer forum directs dealer, firm to pay Rs 10000 to city resident for defective AC

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed an Air Conditioner (AC) selling dealership and its company to pay Rs 10000 to a city-based shop owner for harassment caused due to a “defective” AC.

The complainant, Sehra Print Pack, through Kuldeep Kumar, its authorized representative, stated that it purchased a spilt air conditioner of 1 ton of make LLOYD for a sum of Rs 28,200, from an electronics store, Electronics Enterprises, at Chandigarh to gift the same his brother Sunil Kumar who is the sole proprietor of the complainant firm.

It was alleged that the AC in question started malfunctioning within a week from the date of purchase. The complainant approached the store and Havells India Limited, and their service engineer visited the residence of the complainant and checked the AC.

They told the complainant of some setting problem in the AC and assured to visit again after three days. After a week the service engineer of the store again visited the complainant residence without prior intimation and opened the AC and did some welding work but inspite of two visits, the engineers could not set right the problem of the AC in question and neither gave any consumer feedback form nor any service report.

After a week the AC again started giving problem of less cooling, the same was again reported to the electronics store but they did not bother to attend and to make the AC functional.

Ultimately the complainant asked the store and the AC company to replace the defective AC but they intimated that due to mishandling of the unit AC gas found leaked through flair nuts and same needs to be recharged/refilled and clearly refused to replace the defective AC.

The Electronics Enterprises did not turn up despite service of notices, hence it was proceeded exparte. Havells India Limited in its reply stated that their technician visited the complainant and thoroughly examined the produced and had found gas leakage from flair nut of the AC due to tampering/mishandling of the AC unit.

The Consumer Commission after hearing the matter ordered Electronics Enterprises store at Chandigarh, Havells India Limited, and AAR AAR Enterprises to pay a composite amount of Rs 10000 to the complainant for causing mental agony and harassment to him and litigation cost.