Chandigarh consumer forum directs coaching centre to refund Rs 1.22 lakh fees to parents

The consumer forum of Chandigarh has directed a coaching institute in the city to refund Rs 1.22 lakh to the parents of a student who withdrew from the place as he did not find it satisfactory. Ashok Gupta of Sector 35 got his son Jatin admitted at the FIITJEE coaching centre for coaching in the two-year classroom programme and paid Rs 1,33,129 for two years in January 2016. After attending classes for two months, Jatin told his father that he was not comfortable with the standard of teaching as the teachers were not competent and well equipped to complete the syllabus.

In November 2016, due to bad health, Jatin had to skip a test at the institute. As a result, he was sent to a lower batch where he could not adjust and was also subjected to humiliation by the teachers. Gupta then took his son to a psychologist Dr Dwarka Pershad, who explained that the teachers of the institute had shattered Jatin’s confidence by undue pressure and thus his son had decided not to attend the course for Class XII any further.

Gupta then wrote to the institute in this regard before the beginning of the new session and also said that his son had not completed his full course satisfactorily for want of deficiency in standard and pattern of teaching and so he had to get his son admitted in another institute with individual teachers and also pay a fee of Rs 1,15,180. Gupta then visited the institute to seek a refund of the money paid in advance which the institute refused to pay. So, Gupta moved the Consumer Court against the institute seeking a refund of the fee with compensation and litigation charges.

The FIITJEE branch in-charge replied that Jatin had enrolled for a fee of Rs 1,33,129 which included service tax, cost of books and study materials and as per the declaration and consent accorded thereto by the complainant, he was not entitled to a refund. The institute also refused to accept that the student was not satisfied with the pattern and standard of teaching and the complainant and his son were made aware of all the terms and conditions at the time of taking admission and after going through the conditions, they accepted and signed the same along with the declaration.

The forum, after hearing the arguments and submissions of both sides, citing a Supreme Court judgment in an identical case, held that the institute was aware of the law laid down by the apex court as well as National Commission and it had blatantly violated the SC dictum and charged a fee for two years in advance from the complainant.

The forum stated, “The institute is not an accredited academic institution affiliated to any board or university but merely a coaching centre for students who aspire for admission to engineering/technical institutions and the FIITJEE undoubtedly was in a dominating position and as such manoeuvred to get the signature of parents of students on pre-settled printed enrolment undertaking.”

“…The parents under pressure sign such undertakings with an anxiety to get his pupil admitted for best coaching to enable him/her for better performance in the competitions for admission to high ranked engineering/technical institutions/universities. This is nothing but an emotional exploitation and cannot be acquiesced to. The coaching centres are legally entitled to charge fees only for the services, which they actually provide to the student and not more than that,” stated the forum.

The forum thus stated that the complainant was entitled to get a refund of the fee paid by him after deducting two months’ fee i.e. Rs 11,094 on pro-rata basis and the institute has no legal, valid right to refuse to pay the amount for the period for which Jatin never attended classes.

The Chandigarh Forum in its judgment released on September 5, directed FIITJEE to refund the balance fee amount of Rs 1,22,035 to Gupta with a litigation cost of Rs 10,000 and compensation of Rs 25,000.

