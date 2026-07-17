Consumer panel orders Sushma Leisure Homes to refund Rs 80.38 lakh to homebuyers with 12% interest

The Commission awarded Rs 75,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs 35,000 towards litigation expenses.(File Photo)

The State Consumers Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Sushma Leisure Homes Private Limited and its directors to refund over Rs 80.38 lakh, along with 12 per cent annual interest, to two homebuyers after holding that the developer failed to deliver a flat in its Sushma Elementa project in Himachal Pradesh within the promised timeline.

The Commission, comprising Justice Raj Shekhar Attri (President) and Member Preetinder Singh, also awarded Rs 75,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs 35,000 towards litigation expenses.

According to the complaint, Surinder Kaur and Navdeep Singh Multani had booked a flat in Tower-8 of the Sushma Elementa project at Kasauli. A buyer’s agreement was executed on June 17, 2022, for a total sale consideration of Rs 81.71 lakh.