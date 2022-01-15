Chandigarh construction waste disposal policy full of holes

Concerned residents have pointed out several loopholes in the Construction and Demolition waste policy issued by the Chandigarh administration, which they fear will leave them at the mercy of the implementing authority. They have also objected to the policy robbing them of their right to approach the court in case of any dispute.

Pallav Mukherjee, a veteran architect of the city, said weighed down by jargon, the policy has so many gaps that it will be almost impossible for a common man to actually make use of it.

“The basic idea of the sarkar was to take care of the huge amounts of waste being generated in towns and cities due to construction activity. But there are so many holes in the policy that Junior engineers and other staff will be able to interpret it the way they think fit, leaving people in the lurch,” said Mukherjee.

As per the policy, “Construction and demolition waste” means the waste comprising building materials, debris and rubble resulting from construction, remodeling, repair and demolition of any structure.

In a letter to the administration, Simi Sandhu, president of the resident welfare association, Sector 27, stated that the process of depositing waste should be simplified or it runs the risk of being just another policy that exists merely on paper but not on the ground.

Several citizens have sent their written feedback on the policy but have not got any response from the MC.

THE GAPS

Giving one instance of the difficulty in interpreting the policy, Mukherjee said the rate for the demolition waste is INR 170 per sq m of all floors as per the sanctioned plan.

“You know how difficult it is to get a sanction plan from the estate office. And why does anyone need this plan to collect construction debris (malba)? In addition, the owner will have to deposit another INR 20 per sq m at the time of the sanction of any plan,” said Mukherjee.

The new policy also makes it incumbent upon the house/building owner to transport the malba only through dump trucks. “He should be allowed to do through his rehri, rehra, horse cart or even jeep or chotta hathi. But they are only allowing the huge dump trucks and it will be difficult for everyone, especially those with not little malba,” he said.

Another architect, asked who would calculate the sq m of the malba. “How do they calculate the weight of glass, or plastic malba or old doors?”

Clause 5a of the policy says the waste generation is responsible for the collection/segregation of the malba “into four streams such as concrete, steel, wood & plastics, bricks & mortar” but it does not list glass. Nor does it mention metals other than steel.

Another confusing clause is 5 b which states that the generator “shall segregate construction and demolition waste up to the size upto 1ft. nominal size without reinforcement”.

“How do we decipher that,” asks Sandhu.

The policy is littered with jargon. Clause 6a talks of crushed aggregates 10mm/20mm, which is sure to confound the layman.

Another clause says the generator will ensure the silt content is not more than 10% in the C&D waste but doesn’t specify how a house owner will measure the silt content.

Members of an architect firm said Clause 6 b on rates also requires clarity.

Clause 7 d also calls for an “approved plan from estate office, which according to architects, can take years. “Does that mean no one will pick up the malba? Or does it mean that we will be at the mercy of the JE or any official responsible for this policy. This will breed corruption,” said an architect.

Clause 8 b of the policy does not allow the owner to appeal to the court in case of any dispute. “It is impossible to meet the officers. With this the citizens will be left at the mercy of junior engineers and other supervisory staff,” said a resident.

In case of illegal dumping of C&D waste, transporters/generators will be challaned at the rate of INR 5,500 per vehicle for dumping the unprocessed waste.