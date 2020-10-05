Chandigarh constitutes vigilance committee to keep a check on distribution of ration, monitor implementation of schemes

Many residents have been alleging discrepancies in the distribution of ration, saying that despite not getting the ration, the distribution team says that it has been delivered in their name. (Representational)

To keep a check on proper distribution of ration and supervise the implementation of schemes under the National Food Security Act, 2013, the UT Administration constituted a UT vigilance committee.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 40 of the National Food Security Act, 2013, the Administrator, UT, Chandigarh is pleased to constitute the UT Level Vigilance Committee as per the details enumerated in Section 29 of the Act,” stated the order. UT Adviser will be the chairman, while Secretary Food and supplies and consumer affairs, Secretary education, Additional Director of the department (as member secretary), BJP councillor and others, will be the members.

The committee will inform the District Grievance Redressal Officer, in writing, of any violation of the provisions of the Act and inform the District Grievance Redressal officer, in writing, of any malpractice or misappropriation of funds found by it.

It was also said that the committee can nominate any officer/team of officers working in the Chandigarh Administration in any Department/Board/ Corporation as it is Inquiry Officer/Team. The Chairman may invite any other person(s) as relevant to the agenda for discussion.

Discrepancies in ration distribution being alleged already

Many residents have been alleging discrepancies in the distribution of ration, saying that despite not getting the ration, the distribution team says that it has been delivered in their name.

Recently councillor Satish Kainth had alleged that ration was delivered in Chandigarh to a resident who lives in Italy with his family. A member of the food commission Kainth said that they just enter the Aadhar number in a mobile app stating that the ration has been delivered and that he smells a big scam in the distribution of free ration.

Kainth had also filed a written complaint also. “Regular complaints are coming from Sector 56, Palsora, Ram darbar, Mauli jagran that when beneficiaries go to collect their ration, the food supply inspector concerned and private contractor tell them that it has already been delivered. But the beneficiaries insist them that they haven’t their ration. There is complete corruption because there is no physical receiving or taking over the items,” he said.

“I believe it should be entirely an independent committee and officials of food supply department should not be on it, as they will try to cover up the misdeeds,” said Kainth about the vigilance committee.

Dry ration is being distributed to 63,000 ration card holders in the city under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna. The ration has to be distributed for about five months.

When the tender for hiring an agency was floated it was specified that the work will include transportation, labour, loading unloading, stacking, handling, packing, weighing, and distribution of essential commodities. The decision was criticised by city activists saying that this was besides the Food and Supplies department having their own staffers and volunteers of councillors could also be roped in.

