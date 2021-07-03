Chandigarh: Constable missing for past four days

The note says that although constable Singh returned the money, his cheques were not returned. The constable also asked for forgiveness from his family, in the note.

A 52-year-old UT Police constable has been missing from his house for the last four days. The wife of constable Birender Singh, who is attached with the PCR wing of the UT Police, lodged a DDR of missing person on Friday.

She told the police that her husband had been upset due to a family dispute.

Sources maintained that a handwritten note was recovered from the constable’s house, in which he accused some, including a police constable, for harassing him. In the note dated June 7, the cop said that he had taken money from some people including a police constable, by giving blank cheques to them as mortgage. The note says that although constable Singh returned the money, his cheques were not returned. The constable also asked for forgiveness from his family, in the note.

However, a police officer said, “The missing constable’s wife claimed that her husband was disturbed due to a minor family dispute. We were not informed about any handwritten note. Efforts are being made to locate the constable. He is also absent from his duty.” The DDR was lodged at PP Bapu Dham.