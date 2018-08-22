Chandigarh: Constable injured after being hit by SUV he was chasing

A Toyota Fortuner SUV first hit a PCR vehicle Eco 10 in Phase 7 and sped away towards Phase 8. (File) A Toyota Fortuner SUV first hit a PCR vehicle Eco 10 in Phase 7 and sped away towards Phase 8. (File)

A constable, deployed in a Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle, was severely injured after being hit by an SUV, which he tried to stop as it was fleeing after hitting another PCR vehicle, at Phase 7 main light point here late on Monday night. Police have impounded the car, but the driver is yet to be arrested. Injured Constable Simranjeet Singh was admitted to Fortis hospital with a fracture in his left leg and a serious injury below his right eye. According to Matour Station House Officer (SHO), Sub-inspector Rajiv Kumar, a Toyota Fortuner SUV first hit a PCR vehicle Eco 10 in Phase 7 and sped away towards Phase 8. After the incident, the PCR flashed a wireless message following which, constables Simranjeet and Karamjeet Singh, who were present near Chawla Chowk in Phase 7, were asked to chase the SUV.

In his statement, Constable Simranjeet said that after receiving the message he, along with Constable Karamjeet found that the vehicle was going towards Phase 8. At the Phase 7 light point, the driver of the SUV slowed down and they intercepted him, he stated.

Simranjeet further stated that he came out of the PCR vehicle and asked the SUV’s driver to come out. Instead of coming out, the driver of the SUV hit him twice before fleeing from the spot and he fell on the road, he alleged. Karamjeet, who was in the PCR vehicle, took Simranjeet to Fortis hospital. Matour police traced the SUV, owned by a Sector 69 resident, Gurbachan Singh, who runs a tractor spare part showroom in Zirakpur, on Tuesday. When police raided his house on Tuesday night, Gurbachan told the police that his son was driving the car.

The car driver was identified as Charandeep Singh, an undergraduate student at a college in Chandigarh. Police have registered an FIR against unidentified person under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 188 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code.

