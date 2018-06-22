Chandigarh constable, cyclist come to blows over right of way

The scuffle between the policeman and the cyclist was witnessed by several people and one of the colleagues of Santosh, who was on a cycle, recorded it on his cell phone. The scuffle between the policeman and the cyclist was witnessed by several people and one of the colleagues of Santosh, who was on a cycle, recorded it on his cell phone.

CHANDIGARH POLICE Constable Parveen Kumar and a resident of Nayagaon, Santosh Kumar, were locked in a scuffle on the issue of giving passage to each other at the dividing road of Sector 17/16 on Thursday. The policeman was in plain clothes.

Parveen was driving his car and Santosh, an employee of a sound system company, was on his bicycle when the two engaged in a heated argument and then they came to blows. The two men also lodged police complaints and later arrived at a compromise. Santosh informed the police that he was coming from Sector 17 when Parveen, who was in his car, began to abuse him.

The constable told police that Santosh unnecessarily blamed him for using foul language and when he stopped his car to listen, the cyclist grabbed him by the neck. He stated that Santosh was riding his cycle in a zigzag manner on the busy road and he raised objection over that.

Constable Parveen Kumar is posted at the Police Headquarters, Sector 9. Cyclist Santosh was returning from Sector 17 Plaza, where the sound system of his employer was installed on International Yoga Day.

The scuffle between the policeman and the cyclist was witnessed by several people and one of the colleagues of Santosh, who was on a cycle, recorded it on his cell phone. A Chandigarh Police team rushed to the spot and took both the men to Sector 3 PS. Inspector Poonam Dilawari, SHO of PS 3, said, “The medical tests of both men were conducted and none was injured. Later, both of them struck a compromise. A DDR was lodged in the matter.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App