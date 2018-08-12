Follow Us:
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
  • Chandigarh: Congress to give 27% Backward Class quota for gazetted jobs if voted to power

Chandigarh: Congress to give 27% Backward Class quota for gazetted jobs if voted to power

Addressing a ‘Backward Classes Sammelan’ at Hisar, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also promised Rs 500 crore per annum in soft loans to unemployed BC youths on 4 per cent interest and filling up of backlog of posts in government jobs within a year.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: August 12, 2018 1:40:02 am
During a ‘Backward Classes Sammelan’ in Hisar. (Express photo)

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said Saturday that his party would give 27% reservation for Backward Classes (BC) in gazetted government jobs if it was voted to power in upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Addressing a ‘Backward Classes Sammelan’ at Hisar, Surjewala also promised Rs 500 crore per annum in soft loans to unemployed BC youths on 4 per cent interest and filling up of backlog of posts in government jobs within a year. Surjewala claimed it was always the Congress government which increased the reservation quota for backward classes in the state.

 

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement