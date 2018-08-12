Chandigarh: Congress to give 27% Backward Class quota for gazetted jobs if voted to power

During a ‘Backward Classes Sammelan’ in Hisar. (Express photo) During a ‘Backward Classes Sammelan’ in Hisar. (Express photo)

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said Saturday that his party would give 27% reservation for Backward Classes (BC) in gazetted government jobs if it was voted to power in upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Addressing a ‘Backward Classes Sammelan’ at Hisar, Surjewala also promised Rs 500 crore per annum in soft loans to unemployed BC youths on 4 per cent interest and filling up of backlog of posts in government jobs within a year. Surjewala claimed it was always the Congress government which increased the reservation quota for backward classes in the state.

