Chandigarh: Congress MP Bajwa, others attend Kisan Sansad at Jantar Mantar

Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Partap Bajwa, attended a session of the Kisan Sansad that is being held by Samyukt Kisan Morcha at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Tuesday.

Even though farmers have not been allowing any political leader on their stage to prevent their protests from getting any political colours, Bajwa, along with his colleagues participated in the Sansad on Tuesday.

Bajwa tweeted: “I along with my Rajya Sabha colleagues attended a session of #KisanSansad being held by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, at Jantar Mantar earlier today. We visited the Kisan Sansad to show our solidarity to the farmers who have been protesting for over 8 months against the 3 laws.”

He added: “From day one, we have objected to these laws and want no part in being signatories to the death warrant of farmers in India. Union Government’s refusal to withdraw these laws despite the sustained opposition from the farmers is highly condemnable.”

Bajwa also said, “I will continue to stand with the farmers and lend my voice to theirs both inside and outside of the Parliament, just as I have since the ordinances were introduced in June 2020. The concerns of the farmers must be taken seriously and acted upon.”

Bajwa was accompanied by Deepender Hooda, Manoj Kumar Jha, Dr Amee Yajnik, Chhaya Verma, and Jayant Chaudhary, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister and legendary Kisan leader, Chaudhary Charan Singh.