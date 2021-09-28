Chandigarh Congress leader Mukesh Bassi dies of heart attack

Congress leader and Chandigarh’s former councillor Mukesh Bassi passed away on Monday due to a heart attack.

Bassi suffered the attack when he was out for a morning walk. He was noticed by a bystander who informed his family and got him admitted to a hospital. He was declared dead on Monday evening.

In 2004, Bassi was elected as the President of the Chandigarh club. However, he resigned in 2012 when he was elected as the councillor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. Bassi represented sectors 18,19 and 21 as a councillor.

Bassi left the Congress in 2009 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but returned to the Congress again, a year later. During his one-year stint in the BJP, he was state vice-president and chief spokesperson of the party’s Chandigarh unit.

Bassi, who was born into a business family, was the only one to enter politics. He was general secretary of the Chandigarh Youth Congress and the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee. He was also close to former MPs Pawan Bansal and Manish Tewari.

Congress leader of the opposition, Devinder Singh Babla said that Bassi will be cremated today. Babla said, “I still can’t believe he is no more. He was such a calm person and quite jovial too.” Aam Aadmi Party leader Pardeep Chhabra also said that the news came as a shock to him. “Life is so unpredictable. We still cant believe that he is there among us.”

Bassi is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter in law.