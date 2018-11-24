Chandigarh: Congress demands Sahdev Salaria’s arrest

Demanding arrest of BJP leader Sahdev Salaria in the firing incident that took place at his birthday party, the Chandigarh Congress unit on Friday said that they will protest at 25 places across the city on Friday.

Advertising

While addressing media persons here, Congress leader and former Union Minister Pawan Bansal said that a fair investigation is required in the firing incident and that the name of Salaria, who is Member of Parliament Kirron Kher’s aide, be included in the FIR.

Accusing the Chandigarh Police of having “slow approach in investigation”, Bansal asked, “Why isn’t he being arrested? He was the organiser of the party. Moreover, does RSS teach the youth leaders of the BJP to consume alcohol and create ruckus at public places.”

”BJP has inducted people with criminal background in its party and for this both the MP and city party president Sanjay Tandon are responsible. They can’t run away from their responsibility,” he added.

Advertising

He further said under the BJP rule, the law and order situation has become worse in the city. “Shooting in the city is a serious affair,” Bansal said, further alleging that during the incident, many BJP leaders were in the party and that the police were trying to protect them.

Congress state president Pradeep Chhabra said that the protest will be held at block level at 25 places.

“We will not retreat until he is not arrested. If the police doesn’t take any action, we will gherao their headquarters,” Chhabra said.