Chandigarh Congress councillor writes to Mayor, says councillor should pay for the Leh trip

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla wrote a letter to Mayor Rajesh Kalia, suggesting that the councillors should bear the expenses of their Leh trip and not the civil body. Councillors had gone to Leh, to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Pathar Sahib, from the funds allocated for the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Advertising

In his letter, Devinder said, “The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation was formed in 1995 and its first election was held in the same year. The residents of the city had many expectations from the Municipal Corporation and the Congress won the trust by doing the exceptional work for the citizens during its tenure.”

The letter further read, “Even during Congress’s regime there was shortage of money, but we did not levy any tax and we started running the Municipal Corporation with money from the Government of India. Every house meeting during the Congress’ tenure used to have 20 to 25 agendas for the development of the city, however, for the last three years no agenda for the development of city has come up. The city’s streets and parks are in deplorable condition and most of the city lights are non-functional.”

“During the Congress regime, the MC had taken the responsibility of the Education and Primary Health departments from the UT Administration. But during the BJP’s tenure, instead of adding more departments, they could not even manage these departments and had to let it go back to the administration,” the letter read.

“It has happened for the first time in the history, that the Municipal Corporation is in such a bad condition that FDs worth Rs 85 crore have been used up in just a few days. I believe that if the Municipal Corporation does not have money and is in a financial mess, then the councillors should give money from our own pockets for the trip to Leh. Before initiating or planning for any such tours in the future, the development work of the city should be taken up as priority,” Devinder said in the letter.