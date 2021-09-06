Chandigarh: Cong warns BJP, seeks withdrawal of sewerage tax

Congress leader of opposition, Devinder Singh Babla, Sunday warned the BJP to withdraw the sewerage cess, failing which they will not let the General House run next month.

“The BJP had won with a thumping majority in the last MC elections but they have completely let down the Chandigarh public and stabbed them at their back. BJP councillors have time and again introduced new taxes and when the water tariff hike agenda was brought, we congress councillors warned you and opposed the agenda that it would be torturous for the public of this city. But unfortunately, all our demands fell deaf and we finally had to walk out from the MC house and the water hike bill was passed,” stated a letter Babla wrote to mayor Ravi Kant Sharma.

“Once again the bills were hiked three times and sewerage tax 30 per cent. We continued to raise this issue and brought it to public domain. We were asked to take lessons for running a MC house but just to remind you that in 15 years of running the house by Congress majority not even one tax was levied. We had to gherao the houses of BJP councillors and now decision to hold the water and sewerage hike bills is a political gimmic and we warn the public that these rates will be hiked again after coming MC polls in case BJP gets a majority,” he added.